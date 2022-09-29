The USA believes that the risk of a Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine is the highest since February 24. Even so, itʼs unlikely

The U.S. believes that the risk of a tactical nuclear strike by Russian troops on Ukraine is the highest since the February 24 invasion, but still unlikely.
This is reported by CNN with reference to unnamed US officials.
The U.S. intelligence closely monitors Russian nuclear facilities and the movement of potentially dangerous missiles. Despite Putinʼs threats, the Americans do not yet see any "movements" or signs of preparations for the use of nuclear weapons.
Pentagon officials also said they saw no signs of moving nuclear weapons, and noted that the U.S. is capable of tracking even small warheads.
- After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Putin, representatives of the Russian government and propagandists repeatedly hinted that Russia could use nuclear weapons. On September 21, Putin threatened nuclear weapons in the event of an attack on the Russian Federation. In fact, he hinted at the possibility of nuclear strikes if the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to liberate the occupied territories that Russia wants to annex based on the "results" of pseudo-referendums.
- The USA warned the Russian Federation of "devastating" consequences and a response.
- President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the nuclear threat from the Russian Federation may become a reality, so it should be taken seriously. Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the same. She urged not to consider Putinʼs words a bluff.
- On September 28, Politico wrote that the United States has significantly increased surveillance of Russiaʼs nuclear weapons.