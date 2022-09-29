The USA believes that the risk of a Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine is the highest since February 24. Even so, itʼs unlikely

The U.S. believes that the risk of a tactical nuclear strike by Russian troops on Ukraine is the highest since the February 24 invasion, but still unlikely.

This is reported by CNN with reference to unnamed US officials.

The U.S. intelligence closely monitors Russian nuclear facilities and the movement of potentially dangerous missiles. Despite Putinʼs threats, the Americans do not yet see any "movements" or signs of preparations for the use of nuclear weapons.

Pentagon officials also said they saw no signs of moving nuclear weapons, and noted that the U.S. is capable of tracking even small warheads.