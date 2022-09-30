Pentagon: Iranian drones performed worse than expected on the battlefield

The Pentagon believes that the Iranian drones used by Russia have performed worse on the battlefield than expected. According to them, these drones have already had "numerous failures".
CNN writes about it.
"Weʼve already seen some evidence that UAVs transferred from Iran have suffered multiple failures on the battlefield in Ukraine," US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Sasha Baker said.
In her opinion, these drones donʼt give Russia a significant technological boost in the war against Ukraine.
- After the downing of the first Shahed-136 and Mohajer-6 attack drones, Ukraine stripped Iranʼs Ambassador Manouchehr Moradi of his accreditation and reduced the number of diplomatic personnel. In response, Iran advised Ukraine "not to listen to third parties". The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on Iran to stop military aid to Russia, and not to hide behind statements about alleged "external influence".
- Ukrainian special services reported that Russian troops purposefully launched Shahed-136 over Uman to attack Hasidic Jews. They believe that attacks on Jews are one of the conditions for Iranʼs transfer of drones to Russia.
- The Operational Command "South" later said that Iranian kamikaze drones can be recognized by their low flight height and loud sound, reminiscent of the sound of a moped engine or a chainsaw.