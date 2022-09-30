Pentagon: Iranian drones performed worse than expected on the battlefield

The Pentagon believes that the Iranian drones used by Russia have performed worse on the battlefield than expected. According to them, these drones have already had "numerous failures".

CNN writes about it.

"Weʼve already seen some evidence that UAVs transferred from Iran have suffered multiple failures on the battlefield in Ukraine," US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Sasha Baker said.

In her opinion, these drones donʼt give Russia a significant technological boost in the war against Ukraine.