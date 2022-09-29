During the week, Russia attacked Ukraine with 29 Iranian-made drones

Since the beginning of the week, on September 26, Russia has used 29 Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, ten of which were shot down by Ukraineʼs air defense forces.

Oleksiy Gromov, deputy chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told about this during the briefing.

"During the past week, the enemy used two attack drones. At the same time, 29 uses of Iranian-made kamikaze drones were carried out this week," Gromov said, adding that in total, the Armed Forces destroyed 23 air targets during the week.

"In particular, today our military shot down an enemy Orlan-10 with the help of small arms," the speaker noted.