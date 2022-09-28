Pushylin, Saldo, Balytsky and Stremousov. The SSU reported suspicions to 16 more organizers of the Russian pseudo-referendum

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) reported suspicions to 16 more organizers and participants of Russiaʼs pseudo-referendums in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
This was reported in the press service of the SSU.
In Donetsk region, the SSU received a suspicion of:
- Denis Pushylin - the so-called “head” of the "DPR";
- Volodymyr Bidyovka - the so-called “head” of the Peopleʼs Council of the “DPR”;
- Olena Radomska - the so-called “secretary of the Central Committee” of the “DPR”.
In the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, the following were suspected:
- Evhenyi Balytskyi - the so-called “head” of the occupation military-civilian administration of the Zaporizhzhia region;
- Halyna Danylchenko - acting "mayor" of Melitopol;
- Oleksandr Saulenko - the so-called “head” of the occupation military-civilian administration of Berdyansk;
- Halyna Katyushchenko - “Chairman” of the “Central Election Commission of the Zaporizhzhia region”;
- Andriy Siguta - the so-called “head” of the occupation military-civilian administration of the Melitopol district.
- Maxim Zubarev - the so-called “head” of the occupying Yakymiv community of the Melitopol district.
In Kherson region, the SSU received a suspicion of:
- Volodymyr Saldo - the so-called “head” of the occupation military-civilian administration of the Kherson region;
- Kirill Stremousov - "deputy head of the military-civilian administration" of the Kherson region;
- Maryna Zakharova - "Chairman of the Central Election Commission" of the Kherson region;
- Olha Kulyk - "Chairman of the Territorial Election Commission of Henichesk district";
- Tamara Miroshnychenko - "Chairman of the Territorial Election Commission of Beryslav district";
- Olena Sayakhova — "Chairman of the temporary election commission of Kakhovsky district";
- Lyudmila Kozlova — "Chairman of the Temporary Election Commission of the Skadovsky district."
These people created territorial precincts for pseudo-voting, formed fake election commissions, agitated residents of occupied territories to participate in pseudo-referendums, compiled lists of voters, developed the form of "ballots" and provided financing for pseudo-referendums.
The SSU investigators suspect them under Part 2 of Art. 28 and Part 5 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaborative activity).
- On September 21, Putin announced a partial mobilization in Russia, supported the holding of pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine, and threatened nuclear weapons in the event of an attack on the Russian Federation.
- On September 23, the Russian occupiers started so-called "referendums" in the captured parts of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. They will last until September 27.
- A number of countries have declared that they do not admit the results of these pseudo-referendums, Russia has promised sanctions.
- On September 26, the Security Service of Ukraine notified the organizers of the Russian pseudo-referendum in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- On September 27, the "leaders" of the occupation administrations in the lands seized by Russia began to announce the results of pseudo-referendums for the inclusion of these territories in the Russian Federation.