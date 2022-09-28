News

Pushylin, Saldo, Balytsky and Stremousov. The SSU reported suspicions to 16 more organizers of the Russian pseudo-referendum

Anna Kholodnova
The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) reported suspicions to 16 more organizers and participants of Russiaʼs pseudo-referendums in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was reported in the press service of the SSU.

In Donetsk region, the SSU received a suspicion of:

  • Denis Pushylin - the so-called “head” of the "DPR";
  • Volodymyr Bidyovka - the so-called “head” of the Peopleʼs Council of the “DPR”;
  • Olena Radomska - the so-called “secretary of the Central Committee” of the “DPR”.

In the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, the following were suspected:

  • Evhenyi Balytskyi - the so-called “head” of the occupation military-civilian administration of the Zaporizhzhia region;
  • Halyna Danylchenko - acting "mayor" of Melitopol;
  • Oleksandr Saulenko - the so-called “head” of the occupation military-civilian administration of Berdyansk;
  • Halyna Katyushchenko - “Chairman” of the “Central Election Commission of the Zaporizhzhia region”;
  • Andriy Siguta - the so-called “head” of the occupation military-civilian administration of the Melitopol district.
  • Maxim Zubarev - the so-called “head” of the occupying Yakymiv community of the Melitopol district.

In Kherson region, the SSU received a suspicion of:

  • Volodymyr Saldo - the so-called “head” of the occupation military-civilian administration of the Kherson region;
  • Kirill Stremousov - "deputy head of the military-civilian administration" of the Kherson region;
  • Maryna Zakharova - "Chairman of the Central Election Commission" of the Kherson region;
  • Olha Kulyk - "Chairman of the Territorial Election Commission of Henichesk district";
  • Tamara Miroshnychenko - "Chairman of the Territorial Election Commission of Beryslav district";
  • Olena Sayakhova — "Chairman of the temporary election commission of Kakhovsky district";
  • Lyudmila Kozlova — "Chairman of the Temporary Election Commission of the Skadovsky district."

These people created territorial precincts for pseudo-voting, formed fake election commissions, agitated residents of occupied territories to participate in pseudo-referendums, compiled lists of voters, developed the form of "ballots" and provided financing for pseudo-referendums.

The SSU investigators suspect them under Part 2 of Art. 28 and Part 5 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaborative activity).