Pushylin, Saldo, Balytsky and Stremousov. The SSU reported suspicions to 16 more organizers of the Russian pseudo-referendum

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) reported suspicions to 16 more organizers and participants of Russiaʼs pseudo-referendums in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was reported in the press service of the SSU.

In Donetsk region, the SSU received a suspicion of:

Denis Pushylin - the so-called “head” of the "DPR";

Volodymyr Bidyovka - the so-called “head” of the Peopleʼs Council of the “DPR”;

Olena Radomska - the so-called “secretary of the Central Committee” of the “DPR”.

In the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, the following were suspected:

Evhenyi Balytskyi - the so-called “head” of the occupation military-civilian administration of the Zaporizhzhia region;

Halyna Danylchenko - acting "mayor" of Melitopol;

Oleksandr Saulenko - the so-called “head” of the occupation military-civilian administration of Berdyansk;

Halyna Katyushchenko - “Chairman” of the “Central Election Commission of the Zaporizhzhia region”;

Andriy Siguta - the so-called “head” of the occupation military-civilian administration of the Melitopol district.

Maxim Zubarev - the so-called “head” of the occupying Yakymiv community of the Melitopol district.

In Kherson region, the SSU received a suspicion of:

Volodymyr Saldo - the so-called “head” of the occupation military-civilian administration of the Kherson region;

Kirill Stremousov - "deputy head of the military-civilian administration" of the Kherson region;

Maryna Zakharova - "Chairman of the Central Election Commission" of the Kherson region;

Olha Kulyk - "Chairman of the Territorial Election Commission of Henichesk district";

Tamara Miroshnychenko - "Chairman of the Territorial Election Commission of Beryslav district";

Olena Sayakhova — "Chairman of the temporary election commission of Kakhovsky district";

Lyudmila Kozlova — "Chairman of the Temporary Election Commission of the Skadovsky district."

These people created territorial precincts for pseudo-voting, formed fake election commissions, agitated residents of occupied territories to participate in pseudo-referendums, compiled lists of voters, developed the form of "ballots" and provided financing for pseudo-referendums.

The SSU investigators suspect them under Part 2 of Art. 28 and Part 5 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaborative activity).