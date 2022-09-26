The SSU declared the suspicion against “officials” of the so-called “L/DPR” who organized pseudo-referendums

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) informed about the suspicion of the organizers of the Russian pseudo-referendum in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

This is stated in the post of the SSU.

The suspect received:

Volodymyr Vysotsky — “Chairman of the Central Election Commission” of the “DPR”;

Olena Kravchenko — "Chairman of the Central Election Commission” of the “LPR”;

Oleksandr Kofman — "Chairman of the Peopleʼs Chamber” of the “DNR”;

Maryna Filipova — "adviser to the head” of the “LPR”.

They are suspected of committing crimes provided for by two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 5 of Art. 111-1 (collaborative activity) and Part 2 of Art. 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine).

In the near future, these people will be declared wanted.