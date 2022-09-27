Prime Ministerʼs Office: Poland will not let in Russians fleeing mobilization. But there are exceptions

The head of the Polish Prime Ministerʼs Office Michal Dworczyk said that Poland will not completely close its borders to citizens of the Russian Federation who want to avoid mobilization. However, not everyone will be allowed to enter the country.

This is reported by Polish Radio.

According to Dvorchyk, those Russians who suffered repression due to their political beliefs or struggle for human rights in the Russian Federation will be able to enter Poland.

"We do not allow the entry of Russian citizens who until now supported Putinʼs regime, but when the prospect of being on the front appeared, they became big democrats and planned to leave Russia. We will definitely not support such people," Dvorchyk noted.