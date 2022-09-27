Prime Ministerʼs Office: Poland will not let in Russians fleeing mobilization. But there are exceptions

The head of the Polish Prime Ministerʼs Office Michal Dworczyk said that Poland will not completely close its borders to citizens of the Russian Federation who want to avoid mobilization. However, not everyone will be allowed to enter the country.
This is reported by Polish Radio.
According to Dvorchyk, those Russians who suffered repression due to their political beliefs or struggle for human rights in the Russian Federation will be able to enter Poland.
"We do not allow the entry of Russian citizens who until now supported Putinʼs regime, but when the prospect of being on the front appeared, they became big democrats and planned to leave Russia. We will definitely not support such people," Dvorchyk noted.
- On September 21, Putin announced a partial mobilization in Russia. According to the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, 300 000 people will be drafted into the army, but the clause on the number of mobilized is classified in the decree. According to the media, the authorities of the Russian Federation want to mobilize a million men. Due to mobilization, Russians began to actively flee the country.
- The company Maxar Technologies published satellite images of large-scale traffic jams on the border of the Russian Federation and Georgia. The queue is clearly visible from space.
- But the border service of Finland recommends building a fence on the border with Russia.