Mobilization in the Russian Federation: the Kremlin classified the number of conscripts in Putinʼs decree

The Russian authorities classified the 7th point of Putinʼs decree on partial mobilization, which concerns the number of conscripts.

As Meduza writes, in the version of the decree published on the website of the Kremlin, point 7 is simply omitted. And in the version of the decree posted on the website for the official publication of normative acts, it is said that this item is "for official use".

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Putinʼs spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed in a comment to the propaganda outlet TASS that point 7 refers to the number of conscripts.

"Indeed, it [item 7] is for official use, so I cannot disclose it [...]. The only thing I can say: Sergey Kuzhugetovich Shoigu said in his interview: 300 thousand people. Here we are talking about the number of up to 300,000 people," Peskov said.