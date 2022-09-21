Mobilization in the Russian Federation: the Kremlin classified the number of conscripts in Putinʼs decree

The Russian authorities classified the 7th point of Putinʼs decree on partial mobilization, which concerns the number of conscripts.
As Meduza writes, in the version of the decree published on the website of the Kremlin, point 7 is simply omitted. And in the version of the decree posted on the website for the official publication of normative acts, it is said that this item is "for official use".
Putinʼs spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed in a comment to the propaganda outlet TASS that point 7 refers to the number of conscripts.
"Indeed, it [item 7] is for official use, so I cannot disclose it [...]. The only thing I can say: Sergey Kuzhugetovich Shoigu said in his interview: 300 thousand people. Here we are talking about the number of up to 300,000 people," Peskov said.
- On September 21, in his address, Putin announced a partial mobilization for the war against Ukraine. The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation said that 300,000 people are being mobilized, allegedly from reserves and reserves, but a number of analysts say that many more people will be drafted into the army.
- Putin also supported pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine and threatened nuclear war for an attack on the "land of Russia."
- After that, the ruble fell in the Russian Federation, and Russian assets continued to fall in price. A few minutes after Putinʼs speech, Russians bought up all direct flights for September 21 to Istanbul, Tbilisi, Yerevan and other available cities.