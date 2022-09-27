Finnish border guards advise to build a fence on the border with Russia

The border service of Finland recommends building a fence on the border with Russia. The maximum length of the fence is 260 kilometers. It can cost the country several hundred million euros.
Yle writes about it.
In the summer, Finland changed the Law on the Border Service, in particular, it was allowed to build stationary barriers. The Border Service has already surveyed points where a fence would be useful.
"No one thinks that the entire 1 300-kilometer border will be fenced off. There are areas where the risk is higher — these are areas where there are settlements on both sides of the border, through which roads pass," Interior Minister Krista Mikkonen noted.
According to her, now a common point of view of the government on this issue is necessary.
"The Border Guard made this plan, itʼs not just about the fence... We know that barriers at border crossings and critical points can be useful. I think it is important to consider this issue," Mikkonen stated.
- After the start of Russiaʼs full-scale war in Ukraine, Finland increased the resources of security agencies, especially the defense forces and border guards. The country also increased the training of border guards.
- On September 21, Putin announced a partial mobilization in Russia, supported the holding of pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine, and threatened nuclear weapons in case of an attack on the Russian Federation.
- Since September 21, many Russians fleeing the partial mobilization announced by Putin have arrived at the border between Finland and Russia. At the border, they are carefully checked and the conditions of entry into the country are clarified.