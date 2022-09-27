Finnish border guards advise to build a fence on the border with Russia

The border service of Finland recommends building a fence on the border with Russia. The maximum length of the fence is 260 kilometers. It can cost the country several hundred million euros.

Yle writes about it.

In the summer, Finland changed the Law on the Border Service, in particular, it was allowed to build stationary barriers. The Border Service has already surveyed points where a fence would be useful.

"No one thinks that the entire 1 300-kilometer border will be fenced off. There are areas where the risk is higher — these are areas where there are settlements on both sides of the border, through which roads pass," Interior Minister Krista Mikkonen noted.

According to her, now a common point of view of the government on this issue is necessary.

"The Border Guard made this plan, itʼs not just about the fence... We know that barriers at border crossings and critical points can be useful. I think it is important to consider this issue," Mikkonen stated.