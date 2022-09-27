The company Maxar Technologies published satellite images of the queue on the border of Russia and Georgia. Large traffic jams can be seen from space

The company Maxar Technologies published satellite images of large-scale traffic jams on the border of the Russian Federation and Georgia.
Hereʼs what they look like.
"A satellite image from September 25, 2022 shows a large traffic jam of vehicles leaving Russia and trying to cross the border with Georgia at the “Lars” checkpoint following Russian President Putinʼs decree on mobilization to participate in the war in Ukraine," the post reads.
- On September 21, Putin announced a partial mobilization in Russia, supported the holding of pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine, and threatened nuclear weapons in the event of an attack on the Russian Federation.
- Due to mobilization, Russians began to actively flee the country. The few protests in the Russian Federation were predictably stifled. The most massive opposition to mobilization was shown only in Dagestan.
- Putinʼs administration distributed to state and pro-government mass media a manual on how to explain to Russians the need to mobilize and send men to war.