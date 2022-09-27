The company Maxar Technologies published satellite images of the queue on the border of Russia and Georgia. Large traffic jams can be seen from space

The company Maxar Technologies published satellite images of large-scale traffic jams on the border of the Russian Federation and Georgia.

Hereʼs what they look like.

"A satellite image from September 25, 2022 shows a large traffic jam of vehicles leaving Russia and trying to cross the border with Georgia at the “Lars” checkpoint following Russian President Putinʼs decree on mobilization to participate in the war in Ukraine," the post reads.