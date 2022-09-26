Japan has banned the export of chemical weapons-related goods to Russia

Japan has banned the export to Russia of goods related to chemical weapons. These are additional anti-Russian sanctions due to the invasion of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Secretary General of the Cabinet of Ministers Hirokazu Matsuno on September 26, writes Reuters.

As a part of the sanctions, Japan also imposed restrictions on 21 Russian companies, including scientific laboratories.

"Japan is deeply concerned about the possibility of using nuclear weapons during Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine," Matsuno said at a media briefing, adding that Japan would continue to work with the international community to support Ukraine and impose sanctions against Russia.