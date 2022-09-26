Japan has banned the export of chemical weapons-related goods to Russia

Japan has banned the export to Russia of goods related to chemical weapons. These are additional anti-Russian sanctions due to the invasion of Ukraine.
This was reported by the Secretary General of the Cabinet of Ministers Hirokazu Matsuno on September 26, writes Reuters.
As a part of the sanctions, Japan also imposed restrictions on 21 Russian companies, including scientific laboratories.
"Japan is deeply concerned about the possibility of using nuclear weapons during Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine," Matsuno said at a media briefing, adding that Japan would continue to work with the international community to support Ukraine and impose sanctions against Russia.
- On September 21, Putin announced a partial mobilization in Russia, supported the holding of pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine and threatened nuclear weapons in the event of an attack on the Russian Federation. In fact, he hinted at the possibility of nuclear strikes if the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued to liberate the occupied territories. President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he doubted that Russia would use nuclear weapons, but suggested that Putinʼs nuclear threats could become a reality.
- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that Putinʼs threat is "dangerous and reckless," and President Joe Bidenʼs administration has privately told the Kremlin that any use of nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine would have "catastrophic consequences" for Russia.