Denmark will train the Ukrainian military on its territory

The Danish government has decided to join the training of the Ukrainian military. Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be trained there on their territory.
This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the country Morten Bedskov writes AFP.
"The training will take place in Denmark. I cannot go into details, but Ukrainian servicemen will be trained in Denmark," he noted.
Earlier, Denmark joined the large-scale training program of the Ukrainian military in Great Britain and sent 130 of its instructors there. Now the Danes want to train the Armed Forces in their country.
According to Bedskov, the Ukrainian military can arrive in Denmark by the end of 2022.
"Denmark is one of the countries where training will take place, there are also other European countries that have also started training," he stated.
The minister added that Denmark has "many years of experience in preparing the Ukrainian defense."
- In Great Britain, Ukrainian soldiers and sailors are currently being trained. According to the ambassador of Ukraine, the British are training a group of 10 000 volunteers, the training lasts 120 days. It is planned that the next 10 thousand fighters will be trained every next 120 days.
- Sweden, Finland, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands and New Zealand send their instructors to train Ukrainians in Britain.