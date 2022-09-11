Ukrainian military liberated Izyum in Kharkiv region

The Ukrainian military liberated the city of Izyum in the south of the Kharkiv region. The Russian army en masse left almost the entire occupied part of Kharkiv region.

Videos from Izyum are published on social networks, in particular, a video from the cityʼs central square was published by Yuriy Kochevenko, an officer of the 95th brigade, on his Twitter account.

Another military man, Anatoly Shtefan, also published a video with the Ukrainian flag at the destroyed Izyum city council.

Information about the escape of Russians from Izyum appeared on September 10, but at that time the Ukrainian military published videos only from the northern and southern outskirts of the city.