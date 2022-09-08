The Armed Forces completely liberated Balakliia in Kharkiv region

The defense forces of Ukraine completely freed the city of Balaklia in the Kharkiv region from Russian occupation.

The military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed the president about this in a report.

"The city of Balakliia, Kharkiv region, has been taken under control. The order has been executed. Russian troops withdrew. The special unit of the main intelligence agency "Kraken," the fighter reported.

"The flag of Ukraine in a free Ukrainian city under the free Ukrainian sky," the president wrote.