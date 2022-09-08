The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated more than 20 settlements in the Kharkiv direction and penetrated the enemyʼs defense to a depth of up to 50 km. "Cleaning" is now underway in a number of settlements.

This was reported on September 8 by the the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksiy Hromov.

The counteroffensive in the Kharkiv direction continues. In total, the Ukrainian military in the Kharkiv and South Buh directions returned 700 square kilometers, which were previously occupied, under the control of Ukraine.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine improved their tactical position and advanced up to 2 kilometers deep. During the offensive in the Slovyansk direction, up to three kilometers away, the village of Ozerne, Donetsk region, was liberated.

Battles are taking place in the Kherson direction to improve the position on the front line.