OK “South”: the Ukrainian Armed Forces advanced in the Kherson region by several dozens of kilometers

Ukrainian troops advanced several tens of kilometers in the Kherson region.
Natalya Humenyuk, spokeswoman of the "South" operational command, stated this, Hromadske Radio reports.
"There is an advance of our troops along the line of the southern front in various areas from two to several tens of kilometers. Soon we will definitely name the settlements that are happy to welcome our soldiers," Humenyuk assured.
- In the last few days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been actively moving to Kharkiv Oblast. Ukrainian troops have already liberated 30 settlements, including Kupyansk and Balaklia.