The Ukrainian military confirmed the liberation of the Volokhiv Yar village in the Kharkiv region

The Ukrainian military officially confirmed the liberation of the Volokhiv Yar village in the Kharkiv region. It is located in the Chuhuiv district to the north of the Balaklia city.

The video of the raising of the Ukrainian flag in the village was published by the Eastern Operational Territorial Unit of the National Guard of Ukraine.

The Volokhiv Yar village is located on the M03 highway between Kharkiv and Izyum. Before the war, almost 1 500 residents lived there.