The Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated the city of Kupyansk

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the city of Kupyansk (Kharkiv region) from the Russian invaders.

"Kupyansk is Ukraine! Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine!", — wrote the adviser to the head of the regional council Natalia Popova.

Photos of the Ukrainian military in the center of Kupyansk circulated on social networks. The photo was also published by Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.

Subsequently, the Security Service of Ukraine published a photo of Alpha fighters from Kupyansk, thereby confirming the liberation of the city.

Russian media now write that the occupiers are retreating from Izyum. There is no official confirmation of this yet.