The Russian army admitted that it had left Balaklia and Izyum. But she called it an “operation to withdraw troops”

The Ministry of Defense of Russia actually recognized the loss of the towns of Izyum and Balaklia in the Kharkiv region, but called it an "operation to roll back and transfer troops."

The Russian Ministry of Defense published a corresponding statement on September 10.

The purpose of this "rolling back" is to transfer the troops to the Donetsk direction.

"For this purpose, an operation was carried out for three days to collapse and organize the transfer of the Izyum-Balaklia group of troops to the territory of the DPR," Russia said.