The head of the Kharkiv regional administration: The Ukrainian military de-occupied more than 40 settlements in the region

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, reported that the Ukrainian military had already liberated more than 40 settlements in the region. However, this is not a complete list.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

"We have liberated a significant part of our territories in the Chuhuyiv, Kupyansk, and Balakliya districts. Our units have entered Kupyansk, the liberation of populated areas of the Izyum district continues," Syniehubov said.

According to him, the number of liberated settlements is more than 40, but not all of them can be named at the moment.