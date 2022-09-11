The head of the Kharkiv regional administration: The Ukrainian military de-occupied more than 40 settlements in the region

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, reported that the Ukrainian military had already liberated more than 40 settlements in the region. However, this is not a complete list.
He wrote about this on his Telegram channel.
"We have liberated a significant part of our territories in the Chuhuyiv, Kupyansk, and Balakliya districts. Our units have entered Kupyansk, the liberation of populated areas of the Izyum district continues," Syniehubov said.
According to him, the number of liberated settlements is more than 40, but not all of them can be named at the moment.
- In the last few days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been actively advancing in the Kharkiv region. Ukrainian troops have already liberated 30 settlements, including Kupyansk and Balaklia. In the Kherson region, the armed forces advanced several tens of kilometers.
- The Ministry of Defense of Russia actually recognized the loss of the towns of Izyum and Balaklia in the Kharkiv region, but called it an "operation to roll back and transfer troops." The purpose of this "collapse" is to transfer the troops to the Donetsk direction.