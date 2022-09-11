The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation recognized the retreat from almost the entire territory of the Kharkiv region

The Ministry of Defense of Russia confirmed the retreat from almost the entire territory of the Kharkiv region on its own map.
Comparing the maps for September 10 and 11, you can see that Russian troops retreated from the north and northeast of the Kharkiv region. Only the left bank of the Oskil River remains under the control of the occupiers, where the city of Kupyansk and the village of Borova are partially located.
- In the last few days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been actively advancing in the Kharkiv region. Ukrainian troops have already liberated 30 settlements, including Kupyansk and Balaklia. In the Kherson region, the armed forces advanced several tens of kilometers.
- The Ministry of Defense of Russia actually recognized the loss of the towns of Izyum and Balaklia in the Kharkiv region, but called it an "operation to roll back and transfer troops." The purpose of this "collapse" is to transfer the troops to the Donetsk direction.