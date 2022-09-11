The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation recognized the retreat from almost the entire territory of the Kharkiv region

The Ministry of Defense of Russia confirmed the retreat from almost the entire territory of the Kharkiv region on its own map.

Comparing the maps for September 10 and 11, you can see that Russian troops retreated from the north and northeast of the Kharkiv region. Only the left bank of the Oskil River remains under the control of the occupiers, where the city of Kupyansk and the village of Borova are partially located.

Map of combat operations according to the version of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation as of September 11