The Armed Forces liberated the village of Chkalovske in Kharkiv Oblast

The Ukrainian military liberated the village of Chkalovske, Kharkiv region.
This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
"Another freed settlement! Thanks to the 14th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Roman the Great, the Ukrainian flag returned to Chkalovske, Kharkiv region. And it will be like that everywhere. We will expel the occupiers from every Ukrainian town and village. Thanks to all our heroes!" the president wrote.
- In the last few days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been actively advancing in the Kharkiv region. Ukrainian troops have already liberated 30 settlements, including Kupyansk and Balaklia. In the Kherson region, the armed forces advanced several tens of kilometers.
- The Ministry of Defense of Russia actually recognized the loss of the towns of Izyum and Balaklia in the Kharkiv region, but called it an "operation to roll back and transfer troops." The purpose of this "collapse" is to transfer the troops to the Donetsk direction.
- Yesterday, soldiers of the 113th separate brigade of the Territorial Defense liberated the villages of Vasylenkove and Artemivka of the Kharkiv region.