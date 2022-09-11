The Armed Forces liberated the village of Chkalovske in Kharkiv Oblast

The Ukrainian military liberated the village of Chkalovske, Kharkiv region.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

"Another freed settlement! Thanks to the 14th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Roman the Great, the Ukrainian flag returned to Chkalovske, Kharkiv region. And it will be like that everywhere. We will expel the occupiers from every Ukrainian town and village. Thanks to all our heroes!" the president wrote.