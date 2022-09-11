NYT: Ukrainian military shared counteroffensive plans with US intelligence to gain more support

While preparing the counteroffensive, the Ukrainian authorities decided to share information with the US in order to gain more support.

This is written by The New York Times with reference to high-ranking American officials.

The publication notes that throughout the war, the United States provided Ukraine with information about command posts, ammunition depots and other key nodes on Russian military lines. Despite this, representatives of the American special services have repeatedly indicated that they have much more information about Russian military plans than about Ukrainian ones.

The publication does not specify what information the parties provided to each other. At the same time, former US government officials highly praised Ukraineʼs preparations for a counteroffensive. The New York Times notes that Ukraineʼs decision to announce its counteroffensive in the south before striking in the northeast is a standard trick to mislead. It is used by American special operations forces, which have been training Ukrainians since the annexation of Crimea in 2014.