The Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated two more villages in the Kharkiv region

The troops of the 113th separate brigade of the Territorial Defense liberated the villages of Vasylenkove and Artemivka of the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky on the evening of September 10.

In general, according to Zelensky, since the beginning of September, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already liberated almost 2,000 kilometers of territory.