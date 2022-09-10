The Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated two more villages in the Kharkiv region

The troops of the 113th separate brigade of the Territorial Defense liberated the villages of Vasylenkove and Artemivka of the Kharkiv region.
This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky on the evening of September 10.
In general, according to Zelensky, since the beginning of September, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already liberated almost 2,000 kilometers of territory.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have been actively moving in the Kharkiv region for the past few days. Ukrainian troops have already liberated 30 settlements, including Kupyansk and Balaklia. In the Kherson region, the armed forces advanced several dozens of kilometers.
- The Ministry of Defense of Russia actually recognized the loss of the towns of Izyum and Balaklia in the Kharkiv region, but called it an "operation to roll back and transfer troops." The purpose of this "collapse" is to transfer the troops to the Donetsk direction.