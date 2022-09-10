UN: 14,059 people became victims of the Russian invasion, including 5,767 dead

14,059 civilians became victims of the invasion of Russian troops, Matilda Bogner, head of the UN Monitoring Mission on Human Rights in Ukraine, reported.

"To date, we have checked and confirmed 14,059 victims among the civilian population. As a result of hostilities, 5,767 civilians died, 8,292 were injured. We have repeatedly pointed out that the actual numbers are probably much higher," Bogner said.

The UN mission confirmed that at least 416 people were "victims of arbitrary detention and enforced disappearance" in the occupied territories, 16 of them were found dead, and 166 people were released.

In addition, the mission recorded a number of violations in the detention of prisoners of war. They have been ill-treated and tortured, and in some places they have no access to water or medical care.

As for the colony in the occupied city of Olenivka, Donetsk region, where the Russians hold Ukrainian prisoners of war from Azovstal, the situation with the prisoners there is terrible.

"Many of them suffer from infectious diseases, including hepatitis A and tuberculosis. We also recorded many cases when Ukrainian prisoners of war were not allowed to inform about their capture, location and state of health," said Bogner.