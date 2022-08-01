Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin: The explosion in Olenivka could have been caused by Russian thermobaric weapons — this is a preliminary conclusion

Russia struck a colony in the occupied village of Olenivka in Donetsk oblast with thermobaric weapons — this is the preliminary conclusion of international experts.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin announced this on the telethon on August 1.

"I am informed every 3 hours about what is happening in this proceeding. Currently, we have involved international experts in this case. Their preliminary findings suggest that the cause or method of killing was a thermobaric weapon, which is the preliminary conclusion of several international experts. This is definitely not a missile attack — they [experts] are convinced of that," Kostin said.

As for the specific persons behind this terrorist attack, the investigation is ongoing, but this issue is more complicated. The priority now is the exposure of Russian propaganda about the alleged detonation of the building by missile systems of the HIMARS type.