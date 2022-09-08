In the coming days, the UN mission will arrive in Olenivka, where the captured “Azovians” were killed

In the coming days, the UN mission will arrive in Olenivka, where the Ukrainian prisoners of war "Azov" were killed.

This was stated by the Organizationʼs Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs, Rosemary Di Carlo, at the UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

"In the coming days, the investigative mission that is due to arrive in Olenivka will examine the incident on July 29, in which 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and another 75 to 130 were injured. The head of the mission, General Carlos Alberto de Santos Cruz, is traveling with a team of senior officials and experts. The mission must complete its task without any hindrance, get full access to people, places and evidence," she said.