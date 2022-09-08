In the coming days, the UN mission will arrive in Olenivka, where the captured “Azovians” were killed

In the coming days, the UN mission will arrive in Olenivka, where the Ukrainian prisoners of war "Azov" were killed.
This was stated by the Organizationʼs Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs, Rosemary Di Carlo, at the UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday.
"In the coming days, the investigative mission that is due to arrive in Olenivka will examine the incident on July 29, in which 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and another 75 to 130 were injured. The head of the mission, General Carlos Alberto de Santos Cruz, is traveling with a team of senior officials and experts. The mission must complete its task without any hindrance, get full access to people, places and evidence," she said.
- On the night of July 29, explosions rang out in the colony in the occupied city of Olenivka, Donetsk region, where the Russians held Ukrainian prisoners of war from "Azovstal". The Russians said that it was the ZSU that was hit with HIMARS. However, the General Staff of Ukraine stated that the pre-trial detention center was fired upon by the Russians themselves in order to accuse Ukraine of "war crimes" and to cover up the torture of prisoners and executions. More than 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed, and 130 were injured in the shelling. Previously, the Russians struck with a thermobaric weapon.
- The explosions took place on the territory of the industrial zone, in a newly built building that was supposed to be specially equipped to hold prisoners who had been taken out of Azovstal. The building was completed on July 27, after which some of the captured Ukrainian defenders were transferred to it. Ukrainian military intelligence said that the explosion was carried out by the mercenaries of PVK Wagner on the instructions of the owner of PVK, Yevgeny Prigozhin, "Putinʼs cook". They did not coordinate the organization and actual terrorist attack with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.
- On July 30, the Russian Ministry of Defense published a list of Ukrainian prisoners of war who allegedly died as a result of a terrorist attack. There are 48 dead on the list and 73 names on the list of wounded. Ukraine asks people not to trust these lists because they are unofficial.