Ukrainian military intelligence: There is no reason to trust the lists of Russians with the names of those killed in Olenivka

Ukrainian military intelligence has stated that there is no reason to trust the Russian lists with the names of allegedly dead and wounded Ukrainian prisoners of war during the terrorist attack in the Olenivka colony.

Intelligence representative Andrii Yusov announced this on the air of the telethon on August 2.

Thus, during the check, these lists contain the names of those Ukrainian soldiers who were wounded before the events in Olenivka, and for whom there were agreements to be exchanged in the near future, and who at the time of the terrorist attack should have been in a hospital, and not in a barrack in an industrial zone.

"Accordingly, we cannot talk about the confirmation of the lists, and the Russians have not yet provided official answers within the framework of international law," the intelligence representative said.

Yusov emphasized that the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War immediately appealed to Russia regarding the provision of information, lists of those killed and injured as a result of this terrorist attack, as well as regarding the return of the bodies of the fallen defenders. There are still no official answers.

On July 30, the Ministry of Defense of Russia published a list of Ukrainian prisoners of war who allegedly died as a result of a terrorist attack. There are 48 dead on the list, and 73 names on the list of wounded.