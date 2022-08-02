Ukrainian military intelligence: There is no reason to trust the lists of Russians with the names of those killed in Olenivka

Ukrainian military intelligence has stated that there is no reason to trust the Russian lists with the names of allegedly dead and wounded Ukrainian prisoners of war during the terrorist attack in the Olenivka colony.
Intelligence representative Andrii Yusov announced this on the air of the telethon on August 2.
Thus, during the check, these lists contain the names of those Ukrainian soldiers who were wounded before the events in Olenivka, and for whom there were agreements to be exchanged in the near future, and who at the time of the terrorist attack should have been in a hospital, and not in a barrack in an industrial zone.
"Accordingly, we cannot talk about the confirmation of the lists, and the Russians have not yet provided official answers within the framework of international law," the intelligence representative said.
Yusov emphasized that the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War immediately appealed to Russia regarding the provision of information, lists of those killed and injured as a result of this terrorist attack, as well as regarding the return of the bodies of the fallen defenders. There are still no official answers.
On July 30, the Ministry of Defense of Russia published a list of Ukrainian prisoners of war who allegedly died as a result of a terrorist attack. There are 48 dead on the list, and 73 names on the list of wounded.
- On the night of July 29, explosions rang out in the colony in the occupied city of Olenivka, Donetsk oblast, where the Russians held Ukrainian prisoners of war from "Azovstal". The Russians said that it was the Armed Forces of Ukraine who hit with HIMARS. However, the General Staff of Ukraine stated that the pre-trial detention center was fired upon by the Russians themselves in order to accuse Ukraine of "war crimes" and to cover up the torture of prisoners and executions. More than 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed, and 130 were injured in the shelling. Preliminarily, the Russians struck with thermobaric weapons.
- The explosions took place on the territory of the industrial zone in a newly built building that was supposed to be specially equipped to hold prisoners who had been taken out of Azovstal. The building was completed on July 27, after which some of the captured Ukrainian defenders were transferred to it. Ukrainian military intelligence said that the explosion was carried out by the mercenaries of PMC Wagner on the instructions of the owner of PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, "Putinʼs chef". They did not coordinate the organization and actual terrorist attack with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.