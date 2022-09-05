The events of September 5 in the “Babel” review: the occupiers fired missiles at Kharkiv and Mykolaiv, IAEA experts finished work on the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The day before, the Ukrainian aviation made 21 strikes on the positions of the occupiers. In total, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 104 invaders, 6 tanks, 26 units of other armored and automotive equipment, 9 Msta-S and Msta-B howitzers, as well as the Eleron-10 unmanned reconnaissance vehicle. An enemy ammunition depot in the area of Tomyna Balka and a pontoon crossing near the village of Lviv were also liquidated.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled the enemy offensive in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmutske, Vesela Dolyna, Zaitseve, Kodema and Soledar in the Bakhmut direction, as well as in the areas of the settlements of Pervomaiske, Vodyane and Nevelske in the Avdiivka direction.

Over the past day, the Russians have launched 25 missile strikes and more than 22 airstrikes on the territory of Ukraine . They hit military and civilian objects. Civil infrastructure was damaged in the areas of Kharkiv, Dmytrivka, Kostyantynivka, Zelenopilya, Zaytseve, Kodema, Soledar, Mykolaiv, Voznesensk, Ochakiv, Sukhy Stavok and Bezimenne settlements.

At night, Mykolaiv was again bombarded with four S-300 type missiles. Three of them hit an industrial enterprise on the outskirts of the city. Previously, without victims and casualties. In the evening, the occupiers fired an S-300 missile at the Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv. Three people were injured.

Four of the six representatives of the IAEA inspection team completed their work at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and left the station. It is expected that the two experts will continue to work at the ZNPP on a permanent basis. Meanwhile, due to a fire at the station, the last line connecting the station to the energy system of Ukraine was disconnected. Due to this, the sixth power unit, which currently supplies the ZNPP, was unloaded and disconnected from the network.

Kyrylo Stremousov, a Kherson collaborator, said that the occupied part of the region is ready for a "referendum on joining Russia", but because of the security situation, they decided to take a break.

Special forces of the Ukrainian military intelligence conducted a special operation in the temporarily occupied Kamianets-Dniprovsky Zaporizhzhya region — the storage of ballots for the pseudo-referendum and the FSB database were destroyed.

Russia banned the entry of Hollywood actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller, who actively support Ukraine. The list of 25 people also includes senators from the Republican and Democratic parties of the United States and deputy ministers.

British Foreign Minister Liz Truss will become the countryʼs new prime minister. She won the elections for the head of the Conservative Party. Boris Johnson will serve as prime minister until September 6, when Queen Elizabeth II will officially accept his resignation.