The Special Forces of Ukrainian military intelligence conducted a special operation in the temporarily occupied Kamianets-Dniprovska (Vasylivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia region) — the storage of pseudo-referendum ballots and the FSB base were destroyed.

The Intelligence reported on this on September 5.

After the work of Special Forces, fires continue in several premises, which the occupiers cannot extinguish for a long time. In particular, in the management of the State Treasury Service.

It was also possible to destroy the place where the ballots were stored for the so-called "referendum". The warehouse was blown up with an explosion from inside the premises: that is, all available printed materials were destroyed.