Liz Truss became the new Prime Minister of Great Britain

British Foreign Minister Liz Truss became the leader of the Conservative Party. Tomorrow, September 6, she will visit Queen Elizabeth II and receive an invitation to form the countryʼs government. She will replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.

Her opponent was former finance minister Rishi Sunak. Truss received 81 300 conservative votes, Sunak — 60 400. In her speech, Liz Truss thanked Boris Johnson for standing up to Vladimir Putin, pushing for Brexit and launching a massive campaign to inoculate against the coronavirus.

"You are admired from Kyiv to Carlisle," she told Johnson.

A week before that, Truss said that in case of victory, he would become Ukraineʼs "greatest friend" and would immediately call the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.