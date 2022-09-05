Liz Truss became the new Prime Minister of Great Britain

British Foreign Minister Liz Truss became the leader of the Conservative Party. Tomorrow, September 6, she will visit Queen Elizabeth II and receive an invitation to form the countryʼs government. She will replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.
Her opponent was former finance minister Rishi Sunak. Truss received 81 300 conservative votes, Sunak — 60 400. In her speech, Liz Truss thanked Boris Johnson for standing up to Vladimir Putin, pushing for Brexit and launching a massive campaign to inoculate against the coronavirus.
"You are admired from Kyiv to Carlisle," she told Johnson.
A week before that, Truss said that in case of victory, he would become Ukraineʼs "greatest friend" and would immediately call the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.
- On July 7, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson informed that he was stepping down as Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party. He will serve as the head of the party and the government until a new one is elected. This was preceded by a series of scandals — Johnson was accused of organizing a party without observing the quarantine measures that the government introduced throughout Great Britain due to the coronavirus. He was also criticized for appointing Christopher Pincher, who was accused of harassing two colleagues. At the beginning of July, more than 50 members of his cabinet and high-ranking officials left Johnson due to scandals.