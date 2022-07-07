Boris Johnson is stepping down as Prime Minister of Great Britain and leader of the Conservative Party

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is stepping down as head of the government and Conservative Party. He announced this in an address on July 7.

Boris Johnson has informed that he will act as leader of the party and government until a new leader is elected — the process of choosing a new leader of the party should begin now.

"Now it is clear that the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party is to have a new leader of this party and, therefore, a new prime minister. I have agreed with Sir Graham Brady, the leader of our House of Commons, that the process of electing a new leader should begin now. The schedule will be announced next week," Johnson said.

He also addressed Ukraine and emphasized that Britain will continue to support it as long as it is needed.

In Great Britain, criticism of Johnson and attempts to force him to resign from the post of prime minister do not subside. He is accused of inefficient politics against the background of the crisis after the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Over the past two days, more than 50 members of his cabinet have resigned and called on Johnson to do the same. The prime minister himself refused to resign on the evening of July 6. He declared that this summer should be a period of "economic growth" and not a "struggle for leadership." On the morning of July 7, he already started appointing new ministers.