British Prime Minister Johnson refused to resign voluntarily

Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson refused to resign despite calls from a number of members of the government. He declared that this summer should be a period of "economic growth" and not a "struggle for leadership."

Sky News writes about it.

Johnson plans to soon appoint people to vacant positions in his government, as well as present a new economic plan to get out of the crisis. This plan will be handled by the newly appointed Minister of Finance, Nadhim Zahavi. Meanwhile, the number of resignations in Johnsonʼs government has already reached 40 officials.

The British prime minister told ministers that he has a mandate of 14 million and will continue to work until the party itself removes him from office.

Johnson is immune from holding a vote for a new Conservative leader because he recently won a confidence vote. But next week, new members will be elected to the Conservativesʼ Private Membersʼ Committee, a special parliamentary group that coordinates the party activities and organizes the election of a new leader. They could change their procedures to relaunch a vote of no confidence in Johnson, which he risks losing. Then the conservatives will elect a new leader, who will become the prime minister. At the same time, the conservatives are against early elections, because the scandals surrounding Johnson have shaken their position and they may lose them.