British Prime Minister Johnson refused to resign voluntarily

Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson refused to resign despite calls from a number of members of the government. He declared that this summer should be a period of "economic growth" and not a "struggle for leadership."
Sky News writes about it.
Johnson plans to soon appoint people to vacant positions in his government, as well as present a new economic plan to get out of the crisis. This plan will be handled by the newly appointed Minister of Finance, Nadhim Zahavi. Meanwhile, the number of resignations in Johnsonʼs government has already reached 40 officials.
The British prime minister told ministers that he has a mandate of 14 million and will continue to work until the party itself removes him from office.
Johnson is immune from holding a vote for a new Conservative leader because he recently won a confidence vote. But next week, new members will be elected to the Conservativesʼ Private Membersʼ Committee, a special parliamentary group that coordinates the party activities and organizes the election of a new leader. They could change their procedures to relaunch a vote of no confidence in Johnson, which he risks losing. Then the conservatives will elect a new leader, who will become the prime minister. At the same time, the conservatives are against early elections, because the scandals surrounding Johnson have shaken their position and they may lose them.
- In Great Britain, criticism of Johnson and attempts to force him to resign from the post of prime minister do not subside. He is accused of inefficient politics against the background of the crisis after the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine. On June 6, members of the Conservative Party of Great Britain held a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson due to the results of an investigation into the parties held in the Prime Ministerʼs office during the quarantine. Investigators determined that in 2020 and 2021, parties were held in the office without complying with quarantine measures, which the government introduced throughout Great Britain due to the coronavirus. Participants were fined. Johnson admitted his guilt, apologized and announced his readiness to pay a fine. According to the results of the vote, the Prime Minister received a vote of confidence and did not resign, although he risked losing it.
- Within a month, a scandal broke out again due to the appointment of Christopher Pincher, who was accused of harassing two colleagues, to a position close to Johnson. There are versions that Johnson himself knew about this, but appointed Pincher anyway. The British prime minister again publicly apologized for such a decision, but emphasized that he would not resign.