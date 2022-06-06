British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received a vote of confidence and will not resign

Members of the Conservative Party of Great Britain tonight held a vote of no confidence regarding Prime Minister Boris Johnson. According to the results of the vote, Johnson received a vote of confidence. The result was announced by the chairman of the Committee in 1922, Sir Graham Brady.

The BBC writes about this.

He was supported by 221 deputies. 148 opposed him.

The no-confidence vote came amid a scandal involving government parties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If most Conservatives declared no confidence in Johnson, he would have to resign and the party would have to elect a new leader who would become prime minister.

According to the rules of the Conservative Party, a second such vote can be held in only 12 months, so now Johnson is protected from resignation for one year.