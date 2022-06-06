The UK will vote no confidence in Prime Minister Johnson

In the UK, the ruling Conservative Party will vote no-confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson. They collected the required number of signatures for such a poll.

This was reported by The Associated Press.

To initiate a vote of no confidence, the Conservatives had to collect the signatures of 15% of their deputies in the House of Commons. In the end, this number was received there, so the vote will take place on the evening of June 6.

If the majority of conservatives declare no confidence in Johnson, he will have to resign, and the party will elect a new leader, who will become the prime minister.

Criticism of Johnson has become very serious in recent weeks over investigations into quarantine parties at the prime ministerʼs office. Investigators have determined that in 2020 and 2021, parties were held in the office without the quarantine measures imposed by the government throughout the UK due to the coronavirus. Fines were imposed on the participants. Johnson pleaded guilty, apologized, and said he was ready to pay the fine, but said he was not going to resign.

In addition, Johnson notes that now is not the time to change the prime minister, as the country must focus on rebuilding the British economy after the pandemic and helping Ukraine in the war with Russia.