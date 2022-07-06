Another 5 British ministers resigned and criticized Prime Minister Johnson

Another 5 British ministers announced their resignations and criticized Prime Minister Boris Johnson. They noted that the government cannot function now and called on Johnson himself to resign "for good."
The Telegraph writes about it.
The resignations were announced in a joint letter by Equalities and Local Government Minister Kemi Badenoch, Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Alex Burghart, Housing and Community Services Minister Neil OʼBrien, Business and Industry Minister Lee Rowley and Media and Digital Infrastructure Minister Julia Lopez.
The day before, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Minister Sajid Javid resigned. In total, 27 representatives of Johnsonʼs party resigned from Johnsonʼs government during the day.
In addition, conservative MPs began to publish letters of no confidence in Johnson himself on their social networks. They call on him to resign on his own.
In Great Britain, criticism of Johnson and attempts to force him to resign from the post of prime minister do not subside. He is accused of inefficient politics against the background of the crisis after the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine.
- On June 6, members of the Conservative Party of Great Britain held a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson due to the results of an investigation into the parties held in the Prime Ministerʼs office during the quarantine. Investigators determined that in 2020 and 2021 parties were held in the office without complying with quarantine measures, which the government introduced throughout Great Britain due to the coronavirus. Participants were fined. Johnson admitted his guilt, apologized and announced his willingness to pay a fine. According to the results of the vote, the Prime Minister received a vote of confidence and did not resign, but he was very close to losing it.
- However, a month later, a scandal broke out again due to the appointment of Christopher Pincher, who was accused of harassing two of his colleagues, to a position close to Johnson. There are versions that Johnson himself knew about it, but still appointed Pincher. The British prime minister once again publicly apologized for such a decision, but again emphasized that he would not resign.