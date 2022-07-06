Another 5 British ministers resigned and criticized Prime Minister Johnson

Another 5 British ministers announced their resignations and criticized Prime Minister Boris Johnson. They noted that the government cannot function now and called on Johnson himself to resign "for good."

The Telegraph writes about it.

The resignations were announced in a joint letter by Equalities and Local Government Minister Kemi Badenoch, Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Alex Burghart, Housing and Community Services Minister Neil OʼBrien, Business and Industry Minister Lee Rowley and Media and Digital Infrastructure Minister Julia Lopez.

The day before, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Minister Sajid Javid resigned. In total, 27 representatives of Johnsonʼs party resigned from Johnsonʼs government during the day.

In addition, conservative MPs began to publish letters of no confidence in Johnson himself on their social networks. They call on him to resign on his own.

In Great Britain, criticism of Johnson and attempts to force him to resign from the post of prime minister do not subside. He is accused of inefficient politics against the background of the crisis after the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine.