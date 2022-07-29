”I will be the greatest friend for Ukraine.” Liz Truss promised to follow Johnson as prime minister

The British Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, who is running for prime minister, said she would be Ukraineʼs "biggest friend" if she led the government and said she would immediately call the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Reuters writes about it.

The Prime Ministerial candidate and the current Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, who oversaw the imposition of sanctions against people close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said she would work with allies to provide Ukraine with more weapons and humanitarian aid.

"As Prime Minister, I will be Ukraineʼs greatest friend — following in the footsteps of Boris Johnson — and I will be fully committed to Putinʼs defeat in Ukraine and strategic defeat, and to Russia being limited in the future," she stated.

"This conflict is hanging in the balance, and now is not the time to talk about concessions and compromises to a terrible dictator... I am the candidate the British people can trust regarding Ukraine, and whom they can trust to protect our freedom at home and abroad," added Liz Truss.