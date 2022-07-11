11 officials are applying for the position of the new British Prime Minister, among them the head of the Foreign Ministry Liz Truss

The head of the Foreign Ministry of Great Britain, Liz Truss, has put forward her candidacy for the position of leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister of the country. In addition to her, 10 other officials are applying for this position, Boris Johnson does not publicly announce his support for any of them.

"I want to lead a government committed to core Conservative principles: low taxes, a firm group of spending, driving growth in the economy, and giving people the opportunity to achieve anything they want to achieve," Truss said in a campaign video.

She also promised to take a hard line on Putin.

Prior to that, former Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt, former Defense Minister Penny Mordaunt, former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, former Health Minister Sajid Javid, Attorney General Suella Braverman, and Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs Tom Tugendhat, Minister of Transport Grant Shapps and other inconspicuous politicians announced their intention to fight for leadership among the Conservatives.

Boris Johnson himself refused to support any of the candidates, saying that he did not want to reduce their chances.

"The prime ministerʼs job at this stage is to give the party a chance to make a decision," he said.

At the same time, the Minister of Defense of Great Britain Ben Wallace announced that he will not put forward his candidacy for the position of leader of the Conservative Party. It was he who was predicted to win, and the ratings showed the highest level of support.

"After careful consideration and discussing with colleagues and family, I have taken the decision not to enter the contest for leadership of the Conservative Party," he wrote.

Wallace said it wasnʼt an easy choice. But he is focused on his current job and keeping Britain safe. He wished luck to all the candidates and hopes that British politicians will quickly return to solving the issues for which they were elected.