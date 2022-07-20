The new prime minister of Britain will be either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak. The last round of elections for the leader of the Conservative Party has ended

In Great Britain, the last round of elections for the leader of the Conservative Party, who will become the new Prime Minister, has ended.

According to Sky News, the junior minister of trade, Penny Mordont, dropped out of the race, gaining 105 votes of MPs. Now the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Liz Truss (113 votes), and the former finance minister Rishi Sunak (137 votes) will fight for the prime ministerʼs seat.

Tomorrow, July 21, the British Parliament will go on vacation. During this time, members of the Conservative Party across the country (about 160,000 members) will vote by mail for the new leader. The result will be announced on September 5.