Boris Johnsonʼs government could not announce a vote of no confidence

The government of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson avoided a vote of no confidence. The House of Commons of Great Britain, after five hours of debate, could not gather a sufficient number of votes — Johnsonʼs government was supported by 349 MPs, 238 opposed.

Sky News writes about it.

The debates mainly concerned internal problems. Labor blamed the government for the failure of social support for the population, and the conservatives, who have a majority in the chamber, declared an effective fight against the coronavirus and Brexit. If a vote of no confidence were to be announced to the government, Britain would face a general election.

In addition, in Britain, the third stage of voting for the prime minister of the country has ended. According to his results, the head of the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs, Tom Tugendhat, dropped out of the race. He received only 31 votes from fellow conservatives.

Four candidates will continue to fight for the prime ministerʼs seat: former finance minister Rishi Sunak, who received the most votes, junior trade policy minister Penny Mordaunt, foreign minister Liz Truss and former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch.