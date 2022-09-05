The Armed Forces successfully repelled the enemyʼs offensive in the Avdiikav and Bakhmut directions

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces successfully repelled the attack in two directions and inflicted more than 30 airstrikes on the enemy.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The situation has not changed in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

In other directions, the enemy fired at military and civilian infrastructure from tanks, combat vehicles, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, namely:

10 settlements were shelled in the Siversk direction ;

; in the Kharkiv direction — 16;

— 16; in the Slovyansk direction , the settlements of Krasnopillia, Dibrivne, Virnopillia and Bohorodychne were shelled by the occupiers. The enemy launched an airstrike on the settlement of Dmytrivka;

, the settlements of Krasnopillia, Dibrivne, Virnopillia and Bohorodychne were shelled by the occupiers. The enemy launched an airstrike on the settlement of Dmytrivka; in the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was recorded in Piskunivka, Donetsk, Kryva Luka, Siversk and Spirne districts;

shelling was recorded in Piskunivka, Donetsk, Kryva Luka, Siversk and Spirne districts; in the Bakhmut direction — 14 settlements;

— 14 settlements; Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Avdiivka and Vodyane were affected in the Avdiivka direction ;

; in the direction of Novopavlivsk, the Russians shelled Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka, Kermenchyk and Vremivka;

the Russians shelled Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka, Kermenchyk and Vremivka; in the Zaporizhzhya direction, the enemy shelled the regions of Novopole and Novosilka;

the enemy shelled the regions of Novopole and Novosilka; 19 villages were affected in the South Buh direction.

Meanwhile, the Russians continue forced mobilization in the occupied territories of Ukraine. In Donetsk, Russian invaders forcefully discharge patients from hospitals and take them to war, where they are discriminated against in comparison to Russian soldiers.

Over the past day, the Armed Forces successfully repelled the enemy offensive in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmutske, Vesela Dolyna, Zaytseve, Kodema, and Soledar in the Bakhmut direction, as well as in the areas of the settlements of Pervomaiske, Vodyane, and Nevelske in the Avdiivka direction.

Also, during the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out more than 30 strikes aimed at hitting personnel, combat and special equipment, as well as military facilities.

The occupiers suffered losses as a result of effective fire damage in areas where the enemy was concentrated near the settlements of Semenivka and Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. One of the field warehouses with ammunition, enemy manpower, and military equipment was destroyed. Losses are being verified.