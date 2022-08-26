Overview of the events of August 26: a collaborator was blown up in occupied Berdyansk, and the Russians set up 21 filtration camps in Ukraine

At night, the Russians shelled three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region nine times. The Russian army shelled the Nikopol district five times with Grady and heavy artillery. It passed without destruction or casualties. Two communities came under rocket attack in the Synelniky district. In one, there is destruction at an agricultural enterprise, in another, a hangar with equipment caught fire at a road enterprise. In the Kryvorizka district, the enemy targeted the Zelenodol and Shirokiv communities. There is destruction, no casualties.

The Ukrainian military in the south destroyed 20 Russians and several ammunition depots over the past day. They also struck the air defense systems of the occupiers. In addition, as reported by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Gaidai, the Ukrainian military struck the Russian occupiers in the temporarily occupied Kadiivka. According to him, approximately 200 Russian paratroopers died there.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Daryiv bridge across the Inhulets River and attacked the concentration of the occupiers and their equipment in the Visokopil area with Mi-8 helicopters. The Daryiv bridge over the Ingulets river is located near the village of Daryivka, Kherson district, Kherson region, in the direction of Kakhovskaya HPP. It connects Kherson and Nova Kakhovka on the right bank of the Dnieper.

In occupied Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia region, a collaborator — "deputy head of the traffic police" Oleksandr Kolesnikov, was blown up, and he died of his injuries. The explosion occurred near the health center "Kryvorizky Mine".

Russian troops deployed at least 21 filtration camps on the territory of the occupied Donetsk region. They all perform different functions. This is stated in the investigation of Yale University, conducted on the order of the US State Department. The authors of the investigation talked to many people who passed through these filtration camps and were able to create a map. At least 21 camps were found, four of which were in occupied Donetsk. Filtration camps were also found in Yenakiivka, Makiivka, Bezimennoi, Dokuchaivka, Kozatskii, Mangusha, Nikolski, Vasylivka, Novoazovsk, Starobeshevka, Bugas, and Olenivka. The colony is located in the latter.

The visit of the IAEA mission to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant will take place next week. This was announced by the Ministry of Energy. The Agency itself wants to be at the station all the time.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported the suspicion to the head of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation, Ramzan Kadyrov, and two of his closest associates, Danyil Martynoa and Huseyn Mezhidov.