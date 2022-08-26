The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 20 occupiers, ammunition depots and Russian air defense systems in the south

Over the past day, the Ukrainian military destroyed 20 Russians and several ammunition depots in the south. The air defense systems of the occupiers were also struck.

The Operational Command "South" writes about this.

"Our aircraft struck areas where units are concentrated and ammunition depots in Arkhanhelske and Burhanivka, as well as enemy air defense systems in Kherson and Novovoskresenske," the message reads.

In addition, missile and artillery units attacked enemy concentrations in Snihurivka, Novovoskresenske and Chkalove.

During the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated 20 occupants, 2 units of vehicles, the communications center of the 98th Parachute Regiment in Dudchany, and another ammunition depot in Novovoskresenske.