Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:
The war. Zaporizhzhia NPP was shut down for the first time in history, the search for victims of the Russian strike ended in Chaplyne, the United States will create a military mission to help Ukraine. Day 184: live coverage

Destruction after a Russian missile attack on Chaplin (Dnipropetrovsk region), August 25, 2022.

The one hundred and eighty-fourth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online. And here is what happened on August 25.

This is a copy of live coverage in Ukrainian: itʼs a full immersion into what Ukrainians are going through now. “...” means that the message is now being translated and will appear soon, so you just need to refresh the page in a few minutes. Meanwhile, you can support our work via Patreon[email protected], donate in cryptocurrency, or in hryvnia.