The SSU reported the suspicion of Ramzan Kadyrov and two of his accomplices

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) reported the suspicion to the head of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation, Ramzan Kadyrov, and two of his closest associates, Daniil Martynov and Huseyn Mezhidov.
The SSU reported this on August 26.
So, in February-March 2022, Kadyrov personally managed the development and planning of individual military operations, gave orders, listened to reports and reports of their leaders. Therefore, Kadyrov is suspected under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:
- Part 2 of Art. 437 (planning, preparation, resolution and waging of an aggressive war);
- Part 3 of Art. 110 (committing intentional actions with the aim of changing the borders of the territory of Ukraine, which led to the death of people and other serious consequences);
- Part 3 of Art. 436-2 — justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of Russiaʼs armed aggression against Ukraine, glorification of its participants.
Martynov was in the past a special agent of the FSB, and now he is responsible for the training of Kadyrovʼs personal security, after he refused the protection of the FSB. On March 5, Martynov personally led the seizure of the Borodyansky psychoneurological boarding school in the Kyiv region. On his orders:
- took hostage almost 500 people (dispensary patients, staff and local residents), including more than a hundred bedridden patients;
- the approaches to the building were mined, and the boarding school itself was turned into a firing position for the occupiers.
On the orders of Mezhidov, in the period from February 25 to March 13, almost two hundred residents of Hostomel were taken hostage and held in the basements of high-rise buildings. Among the victims are women, elderly people and minor children. Those prisoners who could not stand the inhumane conditions of detention (dampness, cold, lack of water, food and medicine) and died were "buried" right there, near the house.
Martynov and Mezhidov are charged under Part 1 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of the laws and customs of war, cruel treatment of prisoners of war or civilians.