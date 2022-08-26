The SSU reported the suspicion of Ramzan Kadyrov and two of his accomplices

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) reported the suspicion to the head of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation, Ramzan Kadyrov, and two of his closest associates, Daniil Martynov and Huseyn Mezhidov.

The SSU reported this on August 26.

So, in February-March 2022, Kadyrov personally managed the development and planning of individual military operations, gave orders, listened to reports and reports of their leaders. Therefore, Kadyrov is suspected under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Art. 437 (planning, preparation, resolution and waging of an aggressive war);

Part 3 of Art. 110 (committing intentional actions with the aim of changing the borders of the territory of Ukraine, which led to the death of people and other serious consequences);

Part 3 of Art. 436-2 — justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of Russiaʼs armed aggression against Ukraine, glorification of its participants.

Martynov was in the past a special agent of the FSB, and now he is responsible for the training of Kadyrovʼs personal security, after he refused the protection of the FSB. On March 5, Martynov personally led the seizure of the Borodyansky psychoneurological boarding school in the Kyiv region. On his orders: