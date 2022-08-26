The Ministry of Energy predicts an IAEA visit to the Zaporizhzhia NPP as early as next week. The Agency wants to be at the station all the time

The Ministry of Energy informed that the visit of the IAEA mission to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) will take place next week. The Agency, in turn, wants to be at the station all the time.

This was stated by Lana Zerkal, the Adviser to the Minister of Energy, in an interview with " Radio NV " and the head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi.

"The IAEA mission is scheduled to visit next week, and now all the logistical routes are being decided, how they will get there. Despite the fact that the Russians agreed that the mission would pass through the territory of Ukraine, they are now artificially creating all the conditions so that the mission does not reach the object, given the situation around it," noted Zerkal.

According to her, the main purpose of the visit of the IAEA mission is to monitor the situation at the station and take the necessary measures to protect Europe and the whole world from a possible disaster.

At the same time, the IAEA itself wants to ensure a permanent presence at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

"The trip of the IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP can initiate the permanent presence of its experts at the plant," Grossi stated.