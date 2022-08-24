Forbes: In the war against Ukraine, Russia lost $16.6 billion worth of military equipment

During half a year of full-scale war against Ukraine, Russia lost 12,142 pieces of equipment worth $16.56 billion, excluding missiles.

Forbes writes about it.

During the occupation of Snake Island, from February to June, the Russians lost almost a billion dollars worth of military equipment. The largest loss of the Russian army was the missile cruiser "Moskva", worth $750 million. The ship was the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet. The Armed Forces of Ukraine targeted the cruiser with Neptune missiles on April 13, and it sank on April 14.

In addition to "Moscow", Ukraine destroyed $165 million worth of Russian equipment and ships on Snake Island and in the surrounding waters. In particular, the Armed Forces destroyed eight Russian anti-aircraft missile complexes "Tor", "Pantsir" and "Strela" with a total cost of more than $100 million.

Before the sinking of the cruiser, the most expensive loss of the Russian army was the Il-76 large amphibious aircraft for $86 million. He was shot down by the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces in the sky over Vasylkiv at the end of February.

The Armed Forces also struck the large amphibious assault ship "Saratov" when it was in the port of occupied Berdyansk. This ship, worth $75 million, became the third costliest Russian loss.

Forbes published the ten most expensive losses of the Russian army per unit:

missile cruiser "Moscow" — $750 million;

Il-76 aircraft — $86 million;

amphibious assault ship "Saratov" — $75 million;

Su-30SM aircraft — $50 million;

Su-34 aircraft — $40 million;

Su-35 aircraft — $32 million;

Il-22PP aircraft — $30 million;

Tor-M2 air defense system — $25 million;

vessel "Vasyl Beh" — $21 million;

OTRK "Iskander" — $21 million.

On August 9, explosions rang out at the air base in Novofedorivka, near Saky. They destroyed the ammunition and aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation. The Armed Forces reported the destruction of 9 aircraft. According to Forbes, this airfield had Su-30SM fighters and Su-24MR reconnaissance aircraft, the estimated cost of which is $230 million.

In total, in the war against Ukraine, Russia lost 234 aircraft worth $5.3 billion.