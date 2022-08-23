Europe is experiencing the worst drought in the last 500 years

According to the European Drought Observatory (EDO), Europe is currently experiencing the worst drought in at least half a millennium.

Reuters writes about it.

Data from scientists indicate that two-thirds of Europe is already in a state of drought due to excessively high temperatures and lack of precipitation. 47% of the continentʼs territory is in a state of danger with a clear deficit of moisture in the soil, and 17% is in a state of danger due to damage to vegetation.

Scientists note that this is only the first assessment, but in August they already recorded the facts of increased drought.

The EDO said that rains in mid-August may have improved the situation, but in some regions they were accompanied by thunderstorms that caused additional damage.