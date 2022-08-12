In England, a drought was officially declared due to abnormally high temperatures

In England, due to the abnormal heat that has been in the British region since July, a drought has been declared. The British Environment Agency has officially declared it in eight southern, central and eastern areas.

Bloomberg writes about it.

Englandʼs driest July since 1935 has had a negative impact on the aquatic environment and wildlife, which are used to traditional wet weather.

Since mid-July, the center of England suffered from heat and fires. At that time, a temperature apocalypse of +40 °C was recorded in the region.

However, the drought affected not only Britain. According to the European Observatory, data for the end of July show that almost half of the countries of the European Union are facing similar conditions, and some are at the level of danger.