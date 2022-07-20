In Denmark, the heat broke the indicator of 1941, and in France 60 temperature records in a day

Europe continues to suffer from abnormal heat. The "temperature apocalypse" is being observed in Greece, Spain, Portugal, Britain, France, and now in Denmark.

The Danish Meteorological Institute recorded a temperature of +35.9 °C on the island of Lollann on July 20 — this indicator broke the July record of 1941.

Earlier that day, the temperature record was +35.6 °C. At the same time, forecasters expect that the heat in Denmark will subside.

In Germany, some federal states also recorded high temperatures of up to +37 °C.

In the south of France, more than 60 absolute temperature records were recorded — the heat persists there, especially in the southeastern region. On July 19, it was +40.4 °C in Dieppe, and in Landes (Biscarros municipality) the temperature reached +42.6 °C.