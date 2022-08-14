In Europe, a record amount of forest — 660,000 hectares — burned due to abnormal heat

In Europe, 660,000 hectares of forest burned down due to abnormal heat and drought. This is the highest figure since 2006, when the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS) recorded such data.

DW writes about it.

This year, fires raged not only in the Mediterranean countries, as it was mostly the case before. Great Britain also suffered from fires, and Slovenia recorded the largest forest fires in recent decades.

The most forests burned in Spain (225,000 ha), Romania (150,000 ha), and Portugal (77,000 ha). In recent days, fires have been recorded in France, Germany, and Greece.

In EFFIS, such a situation is considered threatening since it is the middle of the fire season.